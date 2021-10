Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli took to her Instagram handle to celebrate 21st wedding anniversary with her husband, Nnamdi, today 28th October 2021, IgbereTV reports.

To mark the day, Omoni wrote;

”Do you know what today is? It’s our anniversary

21 years don waka. We still dey carry go, nobody waka, nobody go solo! Baba God na your grace o

I love you Nnamdi! Today more than the first day @nnamdioboli ”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVlAzPFJBhb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...