Fast rising Nollywood actress, Queeneth Agbor has received a surprise car gift on her birthday today, 9th October.

The excited Calabar-born actress who shared the news on her Instagram page, captioned the post ” Double Congratulations/celebration is Valid. What God cannot do indeed doesn’t exist!!!!

Queeneth Joins list of actresses from Nigeria to receive multi-million gifts on occasion of their special day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUzhNb5gmGn/?utm_medium=copy_link

