Actress Tayo Adeniyi Asks For More From Man Who Gave Her N1m At Her Movie Launch

Actress Tayo Adeniyi goes on her knees to ask for more money from a man who made a cash donation of 1 million naira at her Movie Launch. The man eventually gave her more after much persuasion as the actress said she had a e wallet incase the man wants to pay her with Bitcoin.

In her words:

I million o to- 1 million is not enough

Mo n gba Bitcoin o- I accept Bitcoin

Wallet mi da- Where is my wallet ID?

And when the MC made an attempt to collect the microphone back from her, she said:

Ma worry MC, ma se ise mi- Don’t worry again MC, i will do my job myself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=on2mTVDjba0

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVSEuLqI61B/?utm_medium=copy_link

