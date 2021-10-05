Adeleke Honors Dele Momodu On Conferment Of “Aare” By Iwo King (Photos)

IWO STANDS STILL AS ADELEKE HONORS DELE MOMODU ON CONFERMENT OF CHIEFTANCY Title.

The ancient town of Iwo, Osun State was this weekend agog as strongman of Osun Politics and former senator of Osun West Senatorial district, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke was received with pomp and celebration, right from the boundary of the town.

Adeleke who had been out of the state shortly after he was robbed of his mandate in 2018 governorship election by APC was welcomed again to Iwo by mammoth crowd of supporters and well-wishers who had besieged the popular Ori-Eru area of Iwo to welcome Adeleke to the town.

Shouts of “Imole De” (The Light has Come) rented the air as his supporters repeatedly chorused along the major roads of Iwo metropolis.

From where he was received, Adeleke with his thousand of supporters later moved in a motorcade to the palace of Oluwo of Iwo where the popular prolific writer and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu and his wife Mobolaji Momodu were to be installed as the Aare Tayese and Yeye Tayese of Iwoland respectively by Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba, AbdulRosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu 1.

Dele Momodu has been a good supporter of the aspiration of Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, he is one of the few who paid him a visit at his residence in Atlanta Georgia USA and one of the first to pay him a courtesy visit when he returned to Nigeria in his country Home Ede, Osun State.

Senator Adeleke describing Oluwo of Iwo’s recognition of Dele Momodu and wife as the best as this would encourage people in using their God- Given talents to impact the lives of people around them positively.

“In recognition of his outstanding and unqualifiable contributions, as a reputable international journalist who has used his entire life in serving the humanity, Oluwo has made the best decision in selecting Chief Dele Momodu for such coveted position and I am happy to be associated with him”

The installation reception which later took place at the Riverside Hotel Iwo where the popular Juju musician, Sir Shina Peter entertained the guests had in attendance eminent personalities across the world.

Oladipupo Sefiu B-urself (Iwo)

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...