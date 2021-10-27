Adeyinka Alaseyori Celebrates Tope Alabi’s 51st Birthday After Criticizing Her (Pix)

Adeyinka Alaseyori Celebrates Tope Alabi On Her 51st Birthday Months Criticizing Her On Her Song

Gospel artiste Adeyinka Alaseyori took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her colleague, Tope Alabi, as she turns 51 years old today, October 27, 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Alaseyori thanked Tope Alabi m, prayed for her, and called her “momma”.

She wrote:

“Thank you for breaking limits and boundaries.

Thank you for making it possible for most of us to dream.

Thanks for holding on strong.

Thank you for being all that God has called you to be.

A very happy birthday to you ma’am.

The best of your days have just begun ma. Congratulations momma.

Cc: @tope_alabi_”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVhZF9Ml3yt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This comes months after Topi Alabi criticized Adeyinka’s song “Oniduro Mi”, claiming that the Holy Spirit doesn’t approve of it.

