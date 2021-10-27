Adorable Animal Snaps That Will Melt The Hardest Heart (Pictures)

FURRY CUTE: Adorable animal snaps that will melt the hardest heart – from cubs strolling with mama bear to a chunky baby bunny

From a baby bunny to a cheetah cub, these photos capture some of the most adorable animals from around the world.

The snaps were taken by amateur and professional wildlife photographers, with the very best examples collated in an online gallery by Bored Panda.

Highlights include a hedgehog cuddling with a toy hedgehog as he slept and two bear cubs strolling behind their mother.

Another snap shows the sweetest looking hippo swimming around underwater and looking as if it couldn’t possibly be the owner of huge, strong teeth.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10108035/amp/Adorable-animal-snaps-melt-hardest-heart.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...