Adorable Photo Of Obi Cubana And His Sons

Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana and his sons were seen having a nice time together in a photo shared on his Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

He captioned the photo;

“Sunday School is the place we learn about Jesus Christ the Son Of God!

Where we learn about love for God, love for one another!

Love is the greatest commandment from God to us; You should love the Lord your God with all your mind and with all your strength, and with all your soul.

And you should love your neighbour as yourself!

There is no other commandment greater than these!

Teach the children love from tender age!

When they grow up they will NEVER depart from it!

Raise them in love, and the world will be a better place!

Thank you October, it’s been an amazing month!

Happy Sunday fam❤”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVsPk5fodrp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

