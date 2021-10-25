AFCON: Acho, Timi Dakolo, Salatiel, Others For Sing For Africa

Nigeria’s music sensations, Iheanacho Onuoha aka Acho, a Kora award nominee and brand ambassador to Vegahs real estate company in Lagos Nigeria , Timi Dakolo and Grammy nominee, Cameroonian international producer, Salatiel have been selected among other 21musicians whose countries qualified for the forthcoming African Football Cup Of Nations (AFCON) in a music project called: Sing For Africa.

The idea of ‘Sing For Africa’ according to the organisers is to take advantage of the platform offered by the African Cup of Nations of Football (AFCON 2021) under the African Football Confederation billed for Cameroon between January 9 and February 6 2022 to bring together under the humanitarian banner, the voices and the expertise of the African music, through the contribution of artistes from the 24 countries qualified for this event, in order to communicate to Africa and the world, a message of hope in a thematic song spreading peace, unity, concord, love and solidarity. The project site is www.sing4africa.org.

Acho

AFCON attracts among others, more than a billion viewers, two billion listeners, three million spectators, more than five thousand journalists and two hundred and fifty media. The 52 matches that make up its framework are broadcast on five continents and in more than 150 countries. The African Nations Cup of Football therefore offers unique moments of exchange, conviviality, meetings, solidarity and fulfillment through Sport and Culture.

This special production is about showing a joyful and more optimistic Africa. Expected countries are: Senegal, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Nigeria, Gabon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Guinea, Gambia, Morocco, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Comores, Malawi, Ethiopia, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, South

Sudan, Cape verde and Ghana.

Timi Dakolo

Artistes invited to the ‘Sing For Africa’ project are from Central Africa to North Africa, West Africa and Southern Africa.

They are: Tukkiman – Sénégal; Cremilda Medina – Cabo Verde; Mylmo – Mali; Teddy – yo Ethiopia; Imilo lechanceux- Burkina Faso; Lord Ekomi – Gabon; Jaylann – Morocco; Timi Dakolo – Nigeria; Jah Prayzah – Zimbabwe; Dadiposlim- Comores; Hakim – Egypt; Samini – Ghana; Assia – Algeria; Emmerson Bockarie – Sierra Leone; Georges Kalukusha – Malawi; Peque Jazz – Equatorial Guinea; WJ De King – South Sudan; Rayen Youssef -Tunisia; Lesme Minteiro – Guinea; BissauRinyu – Cameroon; Texvor – Ivory Coast; Fame Sane – Cameroon; Salatiel –Cameroon and Acho – Nigeria.

As gathered, release date for the song is for October 30th 2021 as the production location is Douala and Yaounde.

This exceptional blend of 24 different cultures is led by internationally renowned Cameroonian producer Salatiel, a multi- faceted artist, under the direction of the international artistic representation and communication agency ARUSA Music and Entertainment which commissioned BIFTY, an acronym for Be Involved For The Youth to coordinate the project.



