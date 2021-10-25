AFCON: Rangers ‘Looking To Strike Deal’ With Nigerian FA Over Nigerian Trio

Rangers ‘looking to strike deal’ with Nigerian FA to prevent stars from missing Celtic clash in January due to AFCON

RANGERS are hoping to ensure their star Nigerian trio ARE available for the Old Firm clash in January in spite of the Africa Cup of Nations, it’s being reported

The Light Blues are set to meet eternal rivals Celtic on January 2.

And as things stand, they couldn’t call upon Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun or Calvin Bassey for the showdown at Parkhead if they are called up by their country for continental showpiece in the new year.

And FIFA rules state that players should be released from their clubs on December 27 for the tournament which kicks off on January 9.

That would potentially rule Balogun, Aribo and Bassey out of the crunch Old Firm fixture at Parkhead.

But Mailsport understands Rangers are confident of successfully negotiating with the Nigerian FA and German boss Gernot Rohr for the players to report for duty AFTER the Celtic clash

FA official will take money and cooperate with Rangers

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/rangers-seeking-afcon-exemption-club-25283100

