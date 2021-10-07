The Multichoice-owned entertainment TV channel, Africa Magic, has said it is considering making a film about the life of Mrs Aisha Buhari.

A statement on Wednesday in Lagos said this was disclosed by the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, during a two-day Africa Magic Content Marketplace in Kano.

The statement read partly, “Africa Magic, the MultiChoice-owned movie and general entertainment channel group dedicated to telling African stories, is considering making a biopic of Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Africa Magic is committed to supporting producers to tell authentic stories by providing the platform and training support.”

Tejumola noted that the initiative created by African Magic will provide an opportunity for the North to tell their stories in a compelling manner.



https://punchng.com/africa-magic-considers-making-film-about-aisha-buhari/

