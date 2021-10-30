Aftermath Of Attack On Anambra Police Convoy (Graphic Photos)

Aftermath Of Attack On Anambra CP Convoy (Graphics image)

Anambra: Tension as gunmen kill four policemen in attack on convoy

There was tension yesterday in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State as four policemen were allegedly killed by unknown gunmen.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred at about 2pm while APGA was holding its governorship rally.

According to a source, “the attackers were riding in a convoy of three Sienna vehicles when they ran into the policemen and did not waste time in killing them.

“Is that how we are going to hold the election next week?

“The incident has created a lot of tension in my area, Ekwulobia, and its environs since afternoon.

“Everybody is afraid to move now because no one knows the next move of the gunmen.”

But while some people said the convoy of Anambra State’s First Lady, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, was attacked by the gunmen during the campaign rally of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), others said the attack occurred during an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally.

But the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ikenga Tochukwu, who said he could not confirm the incident, said they were all speculative.

He, however, confirmed to our correspondent on the phone later yesterday that there was an incident at Ekwulobia but what actually transpired had not been made clear to the command.

He said: “We are still investigating it, and as soon as we get the correct information, we will let it out. For now, they are all speculation as far as the command is concerned.

“Again, we should know there is a lot of fake news in the space and we should not believe everything we see on the social media.”

The State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C Don Adinuba, said he was not in the know of such Information and promised to find out

Also, the Media and Publicity Director, Senator Andy Uba campaign organization, Hon Victor Ogene, said the APC campaign train was never in Ekwulobia yesterday, adding that they went to Ogbaru and Ihiala local government areas.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/anambra-tension-as-gunmen-kill-four-policemen-in-attack-on-convoy/

