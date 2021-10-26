Again, Bomb Explosion Rocks Oyo Prison

There was another explosion at Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town, Oyo State on Wednesday afternoon.

SaharaReporters reports that the explosion, which occurred outside the facility recorded no casualties.

Some residents in the area suspect that the bomb was one of those planted by the gunmen who attacked the prison last Friday. It is suspected that it did not detonate at the time.

Security operatives have paid a visit to the scene to assess the extent of the damage.

Some gunmen had attacked the facility on Friday, setting all the prisoners at the facility free.

The attackers had stormed the facility around 10 pm.

It was gathered that the attackers used explosives to gain access and set prisoners free.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in the state, Olanrewaju Anjorin had confirmed the attack on Saturday.



