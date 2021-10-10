Again, Lai Mohammed Accuses Media Of Under-Reporting Military Successes

Information Minister has again accused the media of under-reporting military successes.

This is the second time in three weeks the minister is making the allegations.

Mohammed spoke on insecurity in Nigeria at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum on Sunday.

He confirmed the country now has 10 Super Tucanos and informed that the remaining two will be delivered later this month.

The minister said the introduction of the platforms have made a lot of difference and changed to the dynamics of the war against terror.

He noted that in addition to the non-kinetic measures taken against bandits in the North-West, the armed turboprops have neutralized several enemies.

Mohammed said when criminals surrender, it is either they are overpowered or can no longer carry out their dastardly acts.

“They do not just surrender voluntarily. It is just that our media are not doing what they ought to be doing.

“What is expected of them is to probe that since the introduction of the Super Tucano, how many bandits have been killed, how many terrorists have surrendered?”

Mohammed reminded citizens that under former President Barrack Obama, the United States denied Nigeria the Super Tucanos.

“A lot of diplomacy went on before we got these ones”, the official disclosed.

Mohammed had in September, alleged that the media reported bandit attacks more than the victories recorded by security forces.

The minister made the comment in Katsina at a meeting with Governor Aminu Masari and stakeholders.

He insisted that the table is turning against outlaws since states took decisive actions alongside military’s kinetic approach.

”These positive efforts have not received the kind of media attention given to banditry,” the minister claimed.

But Mohammed’s claims according to analysts appear wrong as records show that media houses publish military’s achievements in the ongoing North-West and North-East operations.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/10/again-lai-mohammed-accuses-media-of-under-reporting-military-successes/

