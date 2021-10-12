AGN Secures Chiwetalu Agu’s Release From DSS Custody

Victoria Edeme

12 October 2021

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, has secured the release of Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu from the Department of State Service on Tuesday.

AGN made this known via a statement on their official page titled, “Chiwetalu Agu released to Actors Guild Of Nigeria”

The statement signed by the AGN Communication Director, Monalisa Chinda read, “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS.

“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President Steve Eboh to receive Mr. Agu today.

“The elated veteran Actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”

https://punchng.com/breaking-agn-secures-chiwetalu-agus-release-from-dss-custody/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...