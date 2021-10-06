Ahmed Nasreddin: NASCO Group Reply Terror Sponsor Allegation Against Late Owner

NASCO GROUP HAS REPLY TERROR SPONSOR ALLEGATION AGAINST THEIR LATE OWNER IN A PRESS RELEASE.

NASCO GROUP REJECTS IRRESPONSIBLE & FAKE JOURNALISM

The Management of NASCO Group Nigeria note the defamatory and slanderous contents of an online article currently being circulated on social media about our business. We state. categorically that we have never, and will never be sponsors to any criminal act. organization, or violence of any kind that will disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the Nigerian state or any country in the world.

After the unfortunate events of 2001. thousands of people and entities around the world were subjected to various investigations A detailed examination by the United Nations Security Council and the US Government totally exonerated NASCO’s late founder. Dir. Ahmed Nasreddin, and his business interest of all false allegations. It was clearly established that NASCO was never at any time associated with the sponsorship of terrorism directly or indirectly anywhere in the world (References United Nations Security Council Resolution SC 9172 dated 15 November 2007 & United Nations Security Council Resolution S/2008/25 dated 17 January 2008)

A similar investigation was carried out by the National Intelligence Agency of Nigeria. where it also came to the same conclusion, thereby exonerating our late founder and NASCO Group of any act or complicity in the sponsorship of terrorism in Nigeria or in any other country (Reference National Intelligence Agency of Nigeria, Report to the Presidency, dated 11 April 2008)

Contrary to the false allegations at no time were the assets of NASCO Group Nigeria and/or any of its associated trade, commercial and business interests ever seized nor their accounts frozen due to any of those investigations NASCO can also categorically affirm that it has never been associated with nor had businesses dealings with any of the persons mentioned in the false report.

NASCO Group in one of the leading companies in Nigeria, with an acknowledged legacy of

working towards the economic growth and development of the nation, while positively

impacting the lives of millions of people. Since 1963, the company has been committed to

best practices in the manufacturing of quality products of international standards.

Over the last 58 years, NASCO has achieved many milestones and is still contributing significantly to Nigeria’s rich agricultural and industrial heritage. The company directly. employs thousands of talented people across its various sites, and indirectly sustains the employment and livelihood of hundreds of thousands more people across the nation. We actively support thousands of local farmers from whom we source maize for our award winning whole-flaked NASCO Cornflakes

We therefore firmly reject this false report, which was done in a clearly orchestrated manner with malicious intent, aimed at causing commercial damage to our successful tranda. It speaks volumes that the individual who was responsible for this mischievous article chose to only feature false allegations almost two-decades old, while intentionally leaving out the final UN resolutions and the accompanying exonerations.

As with all false and hate-filled articles, the truth will always prevail. NASCO will continue to provide the quality life” for Nigeria and its people.



Signed NASCO Grip Management

