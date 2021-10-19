Akinwunmi Adesina’s Daughter Graduates From OAU Medical School With 9 Awards

If we can make so much noise about BBNaija, this is worth celebrating.

From Victor Oladokun’s Facebook Wall

https://www.facebook.com/voladokun

I am so proud of Dr Joy Adesina, who has emerged as the top graduating student in Medicine at the #ObafemiAwolowoUniversity (OAU), Nigeria. Her record-breaking and exceptional list of 9 top awards and 10 distinctions include the following –

AWARDS:

1. NIGERIA MEDICAL ASSOCIATION PRIZE: To the student with the best overall result in the M.B.Ch.B degree examination

2. FACULTY PRIZE: For the candidate with the best overall Performance in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

3. OLANINGBE MAKANJUOLA MEMORIAL PRIZE: To the best student in Medicine and Medical Specialities in Part 111 MBChB degree examination.

4. DR. OLUYEMI O. BADERO FOUNDATION PRIZE: For the best overall student in the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB) Final Examination in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences

5. MAJOR GENERAL OLUFEMI OLUTOYE PRIZE: To the student with the best overall performance in the first professional examination

6. ADELINE OLU AJAYI: To the best graduating student in Physiology in the second MBChB Examination

7. GLAXO ALLENBURY PRIZE: To the student with the best result in the final M.B.Ch. B degree examination in Paediatrics

8. PAEDIATRIC ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA PRIZE: To the student with the best result in the final M.B.Ch. B degree examination in Paediatrics

9. PROFESSOR O TAIWO MEMORIAL PRIZE: To the student with the highest mark in clinical examination in the final MB.Ch.B examination in Paediatrics

DISTINCTIONS:

1. Distinction in Surgery

2. Distinction in Community Health

3. Distinction in Obstetrics and Gynecology

4. Distinction in Pediatrics and Child Health

5. Distinction in Dermatology

6. Distinction in Mental Health

7. Distinction in Pharmacology

8. Distinction in Anatomy

9. Distinction in Biochemistry

10 Distinction in Physiology

Celebrating you Dr Joy. Congratulations to you and the Adesina family.

#AkinwumiAdesina



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=6199387683435638&id=100000934042999

