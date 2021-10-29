Alaafin Of Oyo’s Ex-Wife Shows Cleavage As She Introduces New Man To Her Family

Aanu, one of the former wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has introduced a new man to her family.

The former Queen confirmed the development with a post that included photos and videos on her Instagram page.

The post was shared on Thursday.

Kanu had in November 2020 abandoned the marriage to Oba Adeyemi.

She wrote on her Instagram page: This is how you smile when you finally introduce somebody’s son to your family.

Don’t ask me who or how.

Just wish me well.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVkSUetIO5Q/?utm_medium=copy_link

First of all Introduction!!!



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVk5xdbohhH/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...