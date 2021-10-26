Alex Ferguson blocks Man Utd from sacking Solskjaer after Liverpool defeat

Legendary Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has reportedly prevented the club from sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Newspremises reports.

This was made known by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, in a Tweet on Tuesday morning.

Accord to him, senior officials at Old Trafford held an urgent meeting on Monday, to brainstorm on whether to sack Solskjaer or not.

However, during the discussions, Ferguson made a case for Solskjaer to continue as the team prepares for a trip to Tottenham Hotspur next.

The meeting took place 24 hours after United were hammered 5-0 by Liverpool at home in the Premier League.

Romano tweeted: “Manchester United internal talks. Main part of board [Sir Alex Ferguson too] wants to give Solskjær another chance to be in charge for Tottenham game.

“Pressure still high around Ole. No official talks with Antonio Conte – but he’d accept the job in the next days too.”

It is understood that Solskjaer took training on Tuesday morning ahead of the fixture.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/alex-ferguson-blocks-man-utd-from-sacking-solskjaer-after-liverpool-defeat/

