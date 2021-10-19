All 12 Super Tucano Fighter Jets Have Been Deployed To The North-East – Lai Mohammed

The federal government says it has deployed all the recently acquired Super Tucano fighter jets to the North-East to combat rising insecurity.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed made this known on Monday during TVC’s “This Morning” programme.

Boko Haram terrorists which have been operating in the geo-political zone have recently been surrending in droves.

While some attributed the surrending to the increased firepower of the military, others argue that the killing of its leader, Ibrahim Shekau by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) a factional group, caused disarray in their camp with some relocating to North-West, according to Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State.

Mr Mohammed also confirmed that the remaining batch of the aircraft he described as a game changer have arrived.

“All the 12 Super Tucano fighter jets have been received,” the minister confirmed. “As at this morning, all the 12 were here and they have been deployed to the north-east.”

“We can see that the Tucano jets are actually a game changer.

“Most of the successes we have recorded in recent time is because of the acquisition of the new platforms, not limited to the super Tucano.”



https://todaypoliticsng.com/all-12-super-tucano-fighter-jets-have-been-deployed-to-north-east-fg/

