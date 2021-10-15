American Singer, Usher Takes A Walk With His Pet Goats To Mark 43rd Birthday (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jU5dsEMNEs
American singer , Usher Raymond is in a joyous birthday mood as he shares an epic video walking his pet goats along the street. Usher who turned 43 years captioned in the video: “You’re only as good as the company you keep.. this is what 43 looks like for me”

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=414509526706530&id=100044424579797

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: