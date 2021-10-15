American Singer, Usher Takes A Walk With His Pet Goats To Mark 43rd Birthday (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jU5dsEMNEs

American singer , Usher Raymond is in a joyous birthday mood as he shares an epic video walking his pet goats along the street. Usher who turned 43 years captioned in the video: “You’re only as good as the company you keep.. this is what 43 looks like for me”



