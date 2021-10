This beautiful bird was caught in one of the ceiling of the school we are handing a construction project.

My question is could this beautiful looking creature be kept as a pet??

Sad thing is that the aboki who caught it, is planing to eat the poor creature. I guess hunger is real!

