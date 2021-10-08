Anambra 2021: 326 Wards Back Accord Party Candidate, Maduka (Photos)

Dr.Godwin Maduka has considerably permeated the grassroots in Anambra State, with the overwhelming support he has garnered from the 326 wards in the State.

Maduka, last Saturday, concluded his tour to the wards where he did not only solicit for their votes, but assured them of good governance which would improve their lives if elected governor of the State.

From Okija wards (Ihiala LG) Umuoba Anam wards, ONITSHA North & South wards ( Anambra East) to Ajalli Wards, Umuchukwu ( Orumba North & South,) Nzam Award, Orumbanasa Wards ( Anambra West etc Maduka wined and dined with the locals, assuring them of a better and prosperous Anambra State.

Most of the visits Maduka undertook with his campaign team was trailed by warm reception, including his visit at the riverine areas where he was received with thunderous ovation.

To reciprocate his visit, Dr. Maduka was presented with gifts, which symbolize their acceptance and endorsement of his aspiration.

The tour to all the wards in Anambra State undertaken by Dr.Maduka signifies a burning passion by the medical Practitioner cum politician, to engage those at the grassroots as a strategic partners in his plans for the development of the State.

Analysts who assessed Maduka’s ward tour argue that he is the only governorship candidate that has created a synergy and understanding with those at the grassroots before election day.

Source:

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/10/anambra-2021-major-leap-for-maduka-326.html

