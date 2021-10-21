Anambra 2021: Andy Uba Campaigns In Anambra East LGA (Pictures)

When we took our call to set New Agenda to Anambra East LGA yesterday, it was like a home to me. At Umueri, I told them that;

“I am coming to prove that Nwanne di na Mba. I seek your votes for us to partner and create a govt that will work for Ndi Anambra, irrespective of where you hail from. I have played diverse roles in shaping leaders from this LGA. Today, I seek a renewal of our friendship from the great people of Omambala for the greater development of Anambra. There won’t be a ‘new agenda setting’ in which my campaign is anchored upon without unlocking the potentials of Anambra East LGA. We have the political will to open the economy of this LGA and inject the needed physical infrastructure for the good of the people, and our state.”

Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba

Umueri, Anambra East LGA.

October 20, 2021

https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=296216168993510&id=100058153866871&m_entstream_source=timeline

