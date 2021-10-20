Anambra 2021: Andy Uba Campaigns In Onitsha North And South (Pictures)

Earlier today, I took my Message of ‘setting new agenda’ to Onitsha North LGA

At Onitsha, I Called for special attention concerning infrastructure in the ancient city.

“There is no other better time to prioritise Onitsha Urban renewal than now. If nothing is done urgently, we will have a city that will be impossible for anyone to move around.

As governor, we are going to drive integrated Urban renewal that will end the increasing crime rate in Onitsha. The menace of touts is already threatening businesses in and around Onitsha and our state economy is the worse for it.

“Accordingly, there will also be a new policy regime on revenue collection that won’t be a threat to Our people, but instead help to boost the state’s economy.”

-Senator Andy Uba

October 19th, 2021

Onitsha



https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=295305502417910&id=100058153866871&m_entstream_source=timeline

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...