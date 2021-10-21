Anambra 2021: Dr Godwin Maduka’s Deputy Dumps Accord, Decamps To APC

Accord Deputy Governorship Candidate in the November 6th Anambra gubernatorial election, Chief Obi Kenneth Ifeatu has dumped the party and equally declared support for APC.

This development came barely 2 weeks to the election in the State.

He was received by the APC Candidate, Sen Dr Andy Nnamdi Ubah and hosts of other APC stalwarts in Anambra Chapter of the party.

Until his resignation, Chief Ken Ifeatu was the Deputy aspirant to Dr Godwin Maduka who is the flag bearer for Accord party in the forth coming election.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...