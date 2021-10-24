Anambra 2021: I Have Come To Serve, Ozigbo Affirms

By Ifeanyi Ndukwe (Saint)

The PDP flagbearer, Valentine Ozigbo, has reiterated his readiness to serve and lead the state as momentum gears for the highly anticipated gubernatorial elections billed to hold in November 6th, 2021.

Ozigbo made this charge while addressing the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Anambra state chapter at King David Hotel, Awka. In his words, the awardwinning business magnate said that the state has continued to deteriorate on a regular basis because people have become accustomed to the status quo and are not motivated enough to demand change,

“when I decided to run for office, a lot of people tried to discourage me. But I realised that even with my success in the corporate sector, I would never be fulfilled if I do not play my part in fixing my home, Anambra.

” l am inspired, driven, and prepared to serve Ndi Anambra, “he stated.

He maintained that the state as well as the nation has the necessary resources, people, and intellects in abundance to stand out in all ramifications.

“This election is a call to action. We must change our story now that we have the time. We don’t lack resources, people, and intellect. What we lack is exemplary leadership, entrenching competence, and imbibing a culture of continuous improvement.

“Nigeria holds the key to liberating the black race, and I believe the Igbos must play a vital role in that liberation.”

Ozigbo called on all stakeholders to vote for the PDP in the forthcoming elections. According to him, a skillful leader with a plan to diversify economy and promote continuous improvement plus moral and emotional intelligence is what qualifies him, ” l am running for governor so that Anambra can become an example of what can happen when a people tap into the unlimited possibilities available to them.

“This is the time to get it right and set Anambra on a path of sustainable development, and this is only possible when we have the right person, in the right party, emerging through the right process, and giving the right promise.”

Presenting his manifesto, Ka Anambra Chawapu (Let Anambra Glow), to the group, Ozigbo assured them of good governance that would ensure continuous growth and development in all sectors of the economy.

“Before the PDP primary election, we toured the 21 local government areas in the state and asked Ndi Anambra their expectations. Their answers formed the basis for the Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto.

“Our cluster, sectors and partnership approaches to development are well documented and has been widely accepted by a majority of Ndi Anambra people. We will evolve a system that will make Anambra more competitive and most importantly, engage the youths with entertainment, sports, and technology. “

In his remarks, the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Anambra State, High Chief Emeka Udedeme, said although Ohaneze Ndigbo is apolitical, the group is open to interacting with all candidates to see their manifesto and discuss their plans for Ndi Anambra.

Chief Udedeme hailed Ozigbo for running an exemplary campaign devoid of violence and negativity.

While making a brief address, the leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo in South-Eastern Nigeria, High Chief Ogene Okeke, expressed his delight with Ozigbo for meeting with the group, thanking him for his impressive presentation.

Valentine is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, one of Africa’s largest and most diversified conglomerates.

An inspirational leader, Ozigbo has sparked a renewed hope in the political process with his revolutionary approach to electioneering and his Ka Anambra Chawapu message.

