Anambra Adopts Saturday As School Day To Replace Monday Over IPOB’s Sit-at-home Order

Anambra State Government has approved Saturdays as school days in place of Mondays, which have been taken by the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB had on July 30 ordered a sit-at-home protest in the South-East every Monday until Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, would be released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

However, on August 14, the group announced a suspension of the order.

But weeks after, business activities are still grounded every Monday out of fear as some hoodlums have been enforcing the sit-at-home directive.

In Anambra, Saturday classes will commence on October 30, 2021, according to a memo from the government that has been released.

Titled, ‘Anambra State Government Approves Saturday as School Day.’ The memo reads “I am directed by the Executive Secretary to inform you that the Anambra State Govt. has approved Saturdays as school days in place of Mondays.

“All HMs are to notify teachers, pupils as well as parents about the new development. Quality Assurance supervision and every other supervision henceforth will hold on Saturdays.

“Every game permission for absent from classes on Saturdays must be addressed to the Executive Chairman ASUBBEB through the Executive Secretary following due process. Saturday classes will commence on 30/10/21 ie next week.”

Confirming the memo, Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba said the government wants children to learn well hence the approval for Saturday classes.

According to him, the state government is passionate about the learning of the children and never wants them to miss anything.

He added that the governor approved the Saturday classes so that the children will not lag behind.­



http://saharareporters.com/2021/10/25/anambra-adopts-saturday-school-day-replace-monday-over-ipob%E2%80%99s-sit-home-order

