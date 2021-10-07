Anambra: Buhari Is Not In Support Of Emergency Rule – Obiano

– Blasts Malami for ignoring North’s insecurity

– Alleges APGA members received N100 million to join APC

President Muhammadu Buhari is not in support of a declaration of emergency rule in Anambra State, State Governor Willie Obiano said on Thursday.

The Governor added that he has reported the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to the President for suggesting a possible declaration of emergency rule in the state.

Governor Obiano made this disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents on the outcome of his visit met with the president in his official residence at the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to him, President Buhari has assured that he was only interested in free and fair election in the November 6 Governorship exercise in the state, citing the example of his (president’s) numerous attempts to win election until his fourth try.

Governor Obiano described the Attorney-General’s statement as unfortunate and questioned why he had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in northern states where there has been a number of mass killings.

The Governor said he would call the Attorney-General to express his mind to him over the suggestion, maintaining that apart from the recent security crisis, Anambra had been the most peaceful in the south east.

He also rejected assertions that members of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the State’s legislature had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that what happened was that the members were given N100 million each to join the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said the members have refused to be bought and have remained in the APGA.



