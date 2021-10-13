Anambra Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke Defects To APC, Meets Buhari

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Deputy Governor of Anambra state has officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, POLITICS NIGERIA can authoritatively report.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday received APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, Anambra Deputy Governor Dr. Nkem Okeke and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Dr. Okeke is now a member of the ruling Party after dumping his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

This development is coming a few days after POLITICS NIGERIA accurately predicted the move.

Dr. Okeke first served as Anambra State Commissioner for Economic Planning, and again as Anambra State Commissioner for Works and Transport in the administration of Governor Peter Obi.

