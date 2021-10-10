Anambra Election APGA LG Tour: Photos From Campaign In Dunukofia

The people of Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State today at St. Mary’s Secondary School’s field received the National Leader and the Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Governor Willie Obiano, the APGA’s Governorship candidate, Chukwuma Soludo and his amiable wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo; APGA’s Deputy Governorship candidate, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim and members of APGA Campaign Team.

Ndị Dunukofia made a bold statement today through their conspicuous present. They turned out in enmasse at the campaign rally..

They spoke with one voice and resolved to cast their votes for Soludo whom they described as the best man for the job and a worthy successor to the working Gov Willie Obiano led APGA government

APGA remains the party Ndị Dunukofia will vote for come November 6.

Gov Willie Obiano and Soludo, the APGA flagbearer were received by a number of Dunukofia local government major political stakeholders as well as notable Captains of Industry.

Those on ground to received them included, Hon Uzu Okagbue, Chief of Protocol and Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief Ifeanyi Egwin, MD Ifeanyichukwu Motors. Hon (Engr.) Emeka Okonkwo (Konti Komplete), DG Youth Mobilization and Innovation as well as Chairman of APGA Dunukofia campaign council, Hon Emeka Chinweze,Hon Mark Okoye, the youngest Commissioner of Economic Planning, Budget and Donor Agency, the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, Anambra Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB), Barrister Chike Francis Maduekwe, Transition Committee Chairman of Dunukofia LGA, Hon Emeka, among others.

Dunukofia is APGA

Anambra is APGA

#Obiano to Soludo

#VoteSoludoIbezim

#VoteAPGA

©APGA MEDIA TEAM

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...