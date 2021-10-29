Anambra Election: DSS Warns Against Media Sensationalism, Silent On Today’s Attack

Ahead of the November 6th gubernatorial elections in Anambra state, the Department of State Services (DSS) has warned against continued sensationalization of news relating to security challenges in Nigeria.

Ironically, the Spokesman was silent on the murder of Secret Service operatives in Anambra today.

The Service made this known in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, which a copy was made available to Saturday Independent.

The DSS said, it has observed that some media handlers give “unnecessary attention and coverage” to the activities of bandits, terrorists and secessionists.

This, the Service said, it’s “condemnable” given that these elements thrive on undeserved publicity which they enjoy from media patronage.

According to the statement, the DSS, “Wishes to draw public attention to the manner sections of the media have continued to sensationalize news relating to some of the security challenges in parts of the country.

“Amidst heightened insecurity in the South East and the upcoming Anambra State Governorship election, the media is advised to apply restraint and avoid sensationalizing news.

“The DSS believes that this dimension of reportage holds negative consequences for public order and peaceful coexistence.”

The Service, however, assured that, it will continue to collaborate with appropriate stakeholders to ensure not only a hitch free electoral exercise but that a conducive environment necessary for citizens to pursue their legitimate businesses in and outside the State is provided.



