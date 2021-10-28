Anambra Election: FG Shouldn’t Ignore IPOB’s Threat – Igbo Community In Akwa Ibom

The President General Igbo community in Akwa Ibom state, Elder Sunday Orie has appealed to the Federal Government not to dismiss the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra concerning the Anambra elections as a non-issue.

IPOB had threatened to declare a one-week sit-at-home order across the South Eastern states beginning from November 5, the eve of the elections if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is not released.

Speaking with newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday, Orie who is also the CEO of Ugo Parker motors urged the federal government to seek a dialogue and ensure a peaceful atmosphere is created before the election.

According to him, a dialogue would be the best option rather than returning fire for fire.

He said, “The federal government should take their threat extraordinarily serious; it’s not something to toil with. I am appealing to the federal government to look into their agitations before the elections. Look into their problem with a bit of dialoguing with them because there is nothing dialogue cannot solve; not fire for fire.”

Orie said it’s not about INEC having made adequate preparations that matter but having a peaceful atmosphere for people to come out and cast their votes without fear of molestation and harassment.

The Chief executive Officer Ugo Parker motors said even the intimidating presence of security agencies is enough to make the people not come out adding, “you cannot be asking me to come for elections when you are using gun after me”



https://punchng.com/anambra-polls-fg-shouldnt-ignore-ipobs-threat-says-akwa-ibom-igbo-community/

