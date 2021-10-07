Anambra Election: INEC Publishes The Electronic Copy Of The Voters Register (Pics)

The Publication of the Electronic Voter Registration (EVR) for the November 6 2021 Governorship Election in Anambra State took place today (7th October, 2021) in Awka Anambra State.

At Best Western Hotel, Awka.

Time: 10:00am.

#AnambraDecides2021

Source: INEC Official Facebook Page.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=240040384815695&id=100064292065433

Welcome Address by Hon.Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji at the ongoing Publication of the Electronic Voter Registration( EVR) for the November 6 Governorship Election in Anambra State, 2021 at Awka Anambra State.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=240058681480532&id=100064292065433

Director Voter Registry Egnr. Iro Gambo represented by Deputy Director Voter Registry, Mr. Olatunde Jafar, analysing the Register of Voters to be used for the Anambra Governorship Election.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=240067621479638&id=100064292065433

Director ICT Engr. Chidi Nwafor represented by Deputy Directors; Mrs Oladunjoye Bimbo and Mr. Ama Ibom taking participants through technology innovations to be used for the Anambra Governorship Election.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=240072834812450&id=100064292065433

Presentation of Electronic Copy of the Register of Voters for Anambra State Governorship Election to representatives of Political Parties.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=240085051477895&id=100064292065433

