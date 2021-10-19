Anambra Elections: “Dialogue With Nnamdi Kanu” – Primate Ayodele To INEC

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele has advised the independent national electoral commission (INEC) to make use of electronic transmission of results in the forth coming Anambra gubernatorial election and dialogue with the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) ahead of the election.

In a statement sent to POLITICS NIGERIA by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele explained that the electoral transmission will prevent rigging in the coming election and that if the government is sincere, it should start from Anambra gubernatorial election.

“Electoral transmission will prevent rigging in Anambra election, I advise the Independent national electoral commission to use it to change the narratives of our elections. If the government is truly sincere, let them start from this coming election.”

Also, he mentioned that the INEC should dialogue with the independent people of Biafra (IPOB) in order to have a peaceful election in the state.

“INEC should also dialogue with the Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB) in order to have a peaceful election. The government should also ensure security measures are put in place because there will be security threats during the election’’

Primate Ayodele had earlier advised political parties and their candidates on what they need to do if they want to win the election.

“APC cannot win except through rigging, it’s just the rigging that can give them victory. The people don’t want APC but they want to do everything to get it through rigging and fraudulent move. The party is working on a backyard victory.”

“All other parties should look into it properly because what happened in Imo state will happen in Anambra if care isn’t taken. If APC is allowed to get the victory, no court will remove them, they have arranged machineries to perfect these plans.”

“If APC takes it by force, the governor will not enjoy it, there won’t be peace, the state will not get their bearings right.”

“People are tired of APGA, they don’t want APGA but the party wants to enforce power through rigging, they are not getting it right. Governor Willie Obiano isn’t doing his homework properly and it will affect their victory. Nobody is ready for APGA and APC in Anambra but both of them are bent on taking it by force.Except Governor Willie Obiano begs the people of Anambra and prays to God, the people will not vote for APGA.”

“PDP has what it takes, they have the resources but except their candidate, Valentine Ozigbo does the necessary things, he won’t win. A coalition will help PDP more to get their chances. If they do what is right, they will get it. Unless PDP wake up, get a coalition and put their house in proper order, they will not be victorious, they should manage things properly. Three days to the election, things will start changing, PDP should prepare well.”

