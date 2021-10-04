Anambra Government Blames APC, FG For Insecurity In States

• Says party shifted Uba’s campaign over Buhari, Osinbajo’s absence

• APGA, APC, PDP importing new form of ‘Boko Haram’ to S’East, ADC alleges

Anambra State government has accused the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) of indicting President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government for insecurity in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, stated this while reacting to APC’s insistence that Governor Willie Obiano should be held responsible for the worsening security situation in the state.

He stressed that the Buhari-led administration should be held accountable for insecurity in Anambra State and the entire country, as against holding particular state governments responsible.

Adinuba, who argued that the 36 state governors were merely titular chief security officers (CSOs) of their states, stressed: “No governor has control over the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), or the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in his state.

“Even the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) is supervised by the state police command, like any other state vigilante service. The APC in Anambra State is aware of the facts but insists on playing to the gallery anytime there is a security issue.

“The people and government of Anambra State are convinced that the state APC is indicting President Buhari deliberately over security lapses, because it is frustrated with the President for not attending its governorship campaign in the state, causing the Andy Uba Campaign Organisation to change plans thrice.”

On the last-minute cancellation of the APC rally for its governorship candidate in Onitsha, yesterday, he added that there were no indications that even Vice President Yemi Osinbajo could attend the campaign.

Continuing, Adinuba pointed out that the president was fully convinced that the primary election did not hold on Friday, June 26, 2021, to nominate the APC candidate for the November 6 governorship poll.

But, the APC in Anambra State berated the Obiano-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) administration for its inability to stop the killings in the state in recent times.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, specifically urged Obiano to resign over his failure to check the constant killings, kidnappings, cultism, destruction of property and attacks on security formations across the state.

Ejidike, who made the call at a stakeholder meeting with the 326 ward executives in Awka, said the governor had demonstrated his inability to protect the life and property of the Anambra people.

MEANWHILE, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the killings in the Southeast, insisting that they have political undertones.

Specifically, the party traced the killings and violent attacks in Anambra State to lack of internal democracy and judgment buying by APGA, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, adding that the political parties had imported a new form of ‘Boko Haram’ to the Southeast region.

National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who spoke in an interview with newsmen in Awka, maintained that the killings posed a serious threat to the forthcoming November 6, 2021 governorship election.



https://m.guardian.ng/news/anambra-government-blames-apc-fg-for-insecurity-in-states/

