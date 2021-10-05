Anambra Governorship Election: APGA Commence Local Government Campaign Tour

Barely one month to the November Governorship election in Anambra State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance party has commenced its local government campaign tour.

The campaign tour kick-started from Community Primary School field, Mmiata-Anam, Anambra West Local Government area.

The Board of Trustees Chairman of the party, Chief Willie Obiano led executives and party faithful to the venue of the campaign.

Those who attended the event include the APGA Governorship Flag bearer, Professor Chukwuma Soludo and his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Capmpaign Director General, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu and his team, Commissioner for Lands, Mr. Bonaventure Enemali, Traditional rulers in the area, among others.

https://www.facebook.com/200902653400035/posts/2078296532327295/

