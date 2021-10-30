Anambra Governorship People’s Choice Award: Winner Set To Emerge

Winner Set to Emerge as Voting for ‘Anambra Governorship People’s Choice Award’ Ends Today

A winner is set to be declared by organisers of Leadership Excellence Awards as voting for Anambra People’s Choice Award ends at 23.59 hours today.

The 2021 Nominees for the ‘Anambra Governorship People’s Choice’ Award include the Candidates of All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Andy Uba of, Dr. Godwin Maduka of Accord Party, Prof. Charles Soludo of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA and Valentine Ozigbo of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The four Finalists were based on Nominations by Nigerians.

The voting which started two weeks ago via popular online medium, Igbere TV has received thousands of votes from Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

The Executive director of the Igbere TV, Emeh James Anyalekwa in a statement made available to journalists in Akwa Ibom on Saturday said the winner of the award will be announced on Sunday while the award will be presented to the winner on 2nd November, 2021 at the Sheraton Hotels, Abuja.

Recall that a renowned Philanthropist, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) and Former Rivers State first lady, Dame Judith Amaechi, were also voted ‘Man of the Year’ and ‘Woman of the Year’ respectively.

Governor Seyi Makinde Of Oyo State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom were also voted Governors of the Year in different categories.

The prestigious Igbere TV Leadership & Excellence Awards is the nation’s well-publicised and most anticipated media award event, organised by the foremost African community TV/Online News platform, Igbere Television.

The Leadership Excellence Awards recognises and honours the outstanding impacts of leaders across several sectors and industries in Nigeria.

The prestigious award is endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute. During the 2020 edition of the awards, the ceremony witnessed distinguished and prominent captains of industry, public figures and leaders.

Follow the link below to Cast your Vote

https://igberetvnews.com/1403012/vote-anambra-governorship-peoples-choice-2021/#forward

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...