Anambra Guber: Chukwuma Umeoji Defects To APC

A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, was received into the APC by the Yobe State Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, on Friday.

In a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, Gov.Buni was quoted to have said;

“APC will stand for you and your supporters, and protect your political interests at all times.

“You will enjoy every privilege enjoyed by every member of the party”.

Gov.Buni also urged the Hon.Umeoji and his supporters to work for the success of the APC in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

“We expect you to be part of the success story in the coming Anambra election as our victory in the election is getting much more clearer every day”.

He added that the people of Aguta federal constituency will be carried along in the decision of their representative into the Nigeria project which will later attract more federal presence to the constituency.

Also speaking, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, pledged his loyalty, that of his political associates and the people of his constituency to the APC.

“We shall contribute to the success awaiting the party in the Anambra election.

“We are part of the Nigeria project and will from now henceforth work and defend the interest of APC at all levels”, he assured.

Politics Hub Nigeria recalls that Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji had earlier emerged as the governorship candidate of APGA in Anambra State from the Jude Okeke faction of the party and was recognised and accepted by INEC.

However, upon the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming the APGA Chairmanship of Chief Victor Oye and the APGA Governorship candidature of Prof.Charles Soludo, Hon.Umeoji’s name was removed by INEC.

Hon.Umeoji is the current lawmaker representing Aguata Federal Constituency of Anambra State.



(c) https://www.politicshubng.com/anambra-guber-former-apga-governorship-candidate-defects-to-apc/

