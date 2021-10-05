Anambra Guber: Operation Golden Dawn Is APC’s Tool To Win Election – Ohaneze

￼Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has claimed that the newly launched” Operations Golden Dawn” in South East Nigeria, may be the All Progressives Congress, APC’s tool to edge the other political parties participating in the November 6th governorship election in Anambra State.

Ohanaeze called on the Nigerian Army to ensure that human rights violations are not part of activities in the region.

The group also called on the Federal Government and Governors in the South East to ensure that the Nigerian Army abide by the rules of engagement with high levels of professionalism based on military ethical standards.

Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, its Secretary-General, alleged that the action of the previous operation Python Dances was responsible for the increased violence and insecurity in the South East

“Ndigbo are foreseeing uncertainties and tensions as if there are hidden agenda attached to the newly formed Operations Golden Dawn,” the statement said.

“The military shouldn’t allow politicians to drag them into Anambra November 6th governorship elections.

“There are innuendoes that APC had craftily designed scripts for the Anambra elections including the use of the military to edge out PDP and APGA.

“Ndi Anambra should rise to the top of the game and defend their votes, as Igbos are watching how Governor Hope Uzodinma’s APC National Council for Anambra Election will attempt to use all options including the attempts to take advantage of the military troops for the election.

“There should not be a repeat of the ugliest experiences of the previous operation of Python Dance in the

South East which was characterized by intimidations, harassment of passengers and motorists, killings and dumping of corpses of suspected Biafra agitators especially IPOB members in the bushes, and unlawful incarceration of innocent people.

“We expect that there must be a human face in the operations Golden Dawn, devoid of any kind of ethnic cleansing and dishonesty”.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/05/anambra-guber-operations-golden-dawn-is-apcs-tool-to-win-election-ohanaeze-alleges/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...