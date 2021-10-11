Anambra International Airport To Commence Flight Operations October 21st (Photos)

Anambra International Cargo And Passenger Airport To Commence Flight Operations October 21

Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport will commence flight operations on the twenty-first of this month.

Governor Willie Obiano disclosed this when he joined the Anglican Bishop of Afikpo Diocese, Right Reverend Paul Udogu to celebrate his fifty years birthday.

The service was officiated by the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Igboezunu Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Governor Obiano reassured that his administration will finish on a very strong note, saying that they have written to Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority concerning the commencement of flight operations at the airport, assuring that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority will soon come for another inspection.

While expressing satisfaction with the components of the airport, the Governor reminded Ndi Anambra of the need to vote for APGA in November sixth governorship election for enhanced development of the State.

The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba thanked Governor Obiano who he maintained performed creditably, praying that God’s will shall prevail in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

He called on eligible voters to participate actively in the election and assured of sustaining prayer for both the State and nation.

Earlier in a sermon, the Archbishop of Bendel Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Ugheli, Diocese, Most Reverend Cyril Odutemu said that Anambra State is moving geometrically in development, prayed for continuity, saying that the State always stand out in all ramifications which he explained is the reason God had always chosen Ndi Anambra in strategic positions, calling on the celebrant not to forget his community Aguleri.

The service was jointly facilitated by Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Alexender Ibezim, Bishop of Niger West, Right Reverend Johnson Ekwe and Litany of clergy.

The APGA Flag bearer for the next month’s governorship election Professor Chukwuma Soludo and wife Nonye, his running mate, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, among others attended the service.

Unveiling of a book written by the celebrant Right Reverend Paul Udogu and prayers featured at the event.

Right Reverend Udogu was born on ninth October 1971.

