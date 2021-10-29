Anambra Int’l Airport: FG Makes U-Turn On The Planned Commissioning

Update on the planned commissioning of Anambra state international cargo and passenger airport

Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri will be commissioned officially tomorrow, Saturday, October 30, 2021 as originally planned.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), which had earlier demobilized its equipment, is right now re-mobilizing.

Governor Willie Obiano, who went to Abuja this morning to neutralize the poisoned arrows from opponents is back in the state. He returned with every necessary paper and even more.

Kudos to Anambra people and their ebullient leader who fights like a lion.

Please, ladies and gentlemen, click your glasses.

C. Don Adinuba

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenement

Friday, October 29, 2021.

