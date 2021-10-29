Anambra Kicks As NCAA Suspends Commissioning Of Anambra International Airport

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHGzR6vvSFo

Anambra State government has raised alarm over alleged plan to scuttle the proposed commissioning ceremony of the Anambra International Airport, scheduled to hold this Saturday, 30th October, 2021.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba who stated this in Awka gave it a political colouration, stating that he was informed that they cited security as reason for the cancellation.

The Commissioner communicated the disappointment of ndi Anambra about the development, stressing that most Anambra people believe that it is politically motivated.

Commissioner Adinuba further revealed that the governor is already discussing with the highest authority in the land, because President Mohammadu Buhari is not in the country at the moment, assuring that the issue will be resolved.

He stated that the entire development is suspect because the state government met all requirements for the approval in line with international standards.



