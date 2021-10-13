Anambra Police Repel Attack From Unknown Gunmen In Ihiala (Photos)

The Police Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command, at 9:30am on Tuesday, October 12, successfully repelled an attack at Odata Central School, beside St Martin’s Church, Ihiala.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, says preliminary investigations revealed that the hoodlums started shooting sporadically while arriving Odata Central School but they were successfully repelled by Police operatives and military on ground. No casualty was recorded by the police.

He added that exhibits recovered include: one AK 47 rifle; two magazines with 30 rounds of ammunition; one Lexus 350 Jeep, one Rav 4 Jeep, one Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Corolla.

Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored and operations are ongoing in the area for possible arrest of fleeing gang members.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/10/anambra-police-repel-attack-from-unknown-gunmen-in-ihiala-recover-ammunitions-and-four-vehicles-photos-2.html

