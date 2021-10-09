Anambra Security Operatives Accused Of Shooting People Returning From Mortuary (Pix)

Villagers accuse security operatives of fatally shooting a man and woman after they went to the mortuary to deposit their late mother’s body.

Villagers have accused the security operatives of killing a man and a young woman who were returning home after depositing their mother’s body in the mortuary.

The incident happened in Akwa-Etiti, Idemili South, Anambra State.

It was alleged that security operatives chased them from Nnewi to Akwa-Etiti because the car they were in had tinted glasses.

The chase allegedly culminated in shots being fired by the security operatives.

In a video from the scene, members of the community are heard lamenting as they called the name of the man who had been killed. They also alleged that it was the Nigerian Army that shot the pair.

They said the man had gone to Saint Francis Mortuary to deposit a body before he was killed.

A young lady is also seen lying dead on the floor.

