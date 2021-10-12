Andy Uba’s Campaign Billboard At The Abuja International Airport

Clues of Absenteeism

..

Andy Uba and the APC’s merchants are yet to flag-off campaigns in Anambra State. One can hardly find a billboard or poster bearing any meaningful message from the controversial candidate of the APC for ndị Anambra. Shame!

Rather the APC had mounted a huge billboard at the Abuja airport fitted with neon lights but sadly beaming signals of absenteeism and cluelessness.

The APC has no single presence in the State save for millions of Naira shared out at ungodly hours to desperate politicians and opportunists .

It would be recalled that Andy absconded to Abuja and operated from the air during his ignominious and forgetful two weeks misrule. This is another pointer that he will be absent from Anambra and will operate by air and through phone calls to his lackeys. Ndi Anambra will not allow that to happen.

Little wonder the Abuja airport billboard has no message but:

A Vote For Andy Uba Is A >> Direct line >> To Abuja..

..

Completely Clueless.!!!..

We Are Talking About Anambra.

And They Are Busy Talking About A Link To Abuja.

..

Where Do We Place This One Naa??

When Are They Going To Flag Off Their Campaign??

