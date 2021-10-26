Anglican Bishops Urge FG To Dialogue With, Not Criminalising Nnamdi Kanu

Bishops of the Anglican Province of the Niger have called on the Federal Government to listen to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and establish a dialogue with their leader Nnamdi Kanu rather than criminalising him and his group to ensure “lasting peace”.

In his sermon during the Anglican Prayer Rally Anambra State (APRAS) in Awka, Bishop of Niger West, Rt Rev Johnson Ekwe also called on the Federal Government to address the problems of system failure, marginalisation, insecurity, maladministration, discrimination, and unemployment

“Kanu did not commit the offences being levelled against him,” the bishops claimed. “He is just being framed up because he is trying to liberate his people from marginalisation, discrimination, and insecurity caused by invasion of their land. The government should dialogue with him and his group to ensure a lasting peace.

The clergymen frowned at what they called “satanic denominational politics”, saying the promoters have succeeded in spreading hatred and warned them to retrace their steps before they invoke the wrath of God. The bishops also urged other South-East states not to participate in such malicious practices.

“What I saw in Anambra today is anomalous and that nonsense must stop for the state to develop,” said Ekwe. “You don’t have to belong to my church to be treated well or discriminated against. This is not what our Bible is preaching.”



