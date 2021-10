Annie Idibia is not allowing the challenges she is facing with her husband 2face Idibia get the best of her, as she dances and hangs out with her brother. According to her, they are headed for some drinking and fun.

Nkoyo conna go out with her big brother @macaulaywisdom to share 1 or 2 bottles of � with 1 or two persons !



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CU-83kMllkV/?utm_medium=copy_link

Annie Idibia Goes Partying With Her Brother and Without Tuface Idibia and his Baby mama Drama

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrHDEs0gzzg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...