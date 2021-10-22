Ansu Fati Speaks On ‘Pressure) ’ Of Taking Messi’s No 10 Shirt At Barcelona

Barcelona teenager, Ansu Fati has insisted that wearing the No. 10 jersey after Lionel Messi does not bring additional pressure, Newspremises reports.

Fati made the disclosure while speaking at a press conference after signing a new deal until 2027 with his release clause rising to €1billion.

“It’s true that the No. 10 jersey has been worn by Leo [Messi] and many players but I’m calm.

“I know what I can bring to this team.

“For me it’s not a pressure. No one is going to be like Leo, no one is going to be like [former captains Carles] Puyol or Xavi [Hernandez]. No one is going to equal what Leo has done. I’m going to follow my own journey. I still haven’t done anything. I hope I can have a career like they have had.

“Any player could have worn the No. 10. I’m grateful that the captains offered me the number and luckily, I got it. It’s an extra motivation for me. I don’t look at the number but focus on what I can do on the pitch to help the team,” the 18-year-old said.

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer after Barca were unable to register his contract due to financial restraints.

