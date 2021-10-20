Any Man Who Loves You Will Never Record You During Intimacy – Georgina Onuoha

Any man who loves you will never record you during your intimate moments – Actress Georgina Onuoha

A lot of celebrities and fans of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, have reacted to the viral video which captured the moment of intimacy between the singer her lover, WonderTV Media reports.

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha who took to her social media page to advice women concerning being compromise, stated that no man who loves his partner would pick up a camera to record her most intimate and secret aspect of her being.

“Why would you let anyone record you?”, she questioned.

She urges her fellow women to stop allowing people record their intimate moments.

“I am begging you all, stop. We are not saints, I make love, I give myself to whomever I feel like sharing those intimate moments with.

But what I would not do is leave myself in the most vulnerable state to a point where someone compromise my dignity as a woman and as a human being”, she said.

