Anyone Who Keeps Virginity Until Marriage Deserves To Brag – Reno

Nigerian human rights activist and former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr Reno Omokri has reacted to the viral photo of a lady who got married as a virgin.

A photo of a blood stained on a bedsheet went viral after a Facebook user posted it to prove that he deflowered his wife after their wedding.

There have been mixed reactions surrounding the photo. While some criticised the man for posting what the themed ‘private’, on a public domain, others applaud the man for haven married his wife as a virgin.

Reacting to the post, Mr Reno took to Twitter and wrote:

“I admire that virgin wife. Anyone who keeps virginity until marriage deserves to brag. Virginity until marriage is a virtue.

Premarital sex is a virus! Keep your virginity. Let your friends laugh at you. You can easily be like them. But they can NEVER be like you!”



